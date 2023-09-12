BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This creamy shrimp and mushroom pasta is so fast and easy yet so filling and rich. The herbs, shrimp and mushrooms paired with the creamy alfredo sauce is an ingenious marriage. An easy weeknight favorite!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound (16–20 count) fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined

8 ounces mushrooms, thinly sliced

8 ounces orecchiette pasta

3 tbsps olive oil, divided

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup minced green bell pepper

3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

⅛ tsp dried basil

Pinch ground paprika

Salt to taste

Crushed red pepper flakes to taste

1 cup half and half

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Method:

Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil and bell peppers then cook 5 minutes, stirring often. Add minced garlic and shrimp. Cook 1 minute then sprinkle in basil and paprika. Season to taste with salt and red pepper flakes then cook 1 additional minute or until shrimp is pink and curled. Transfer mixture from skillet to a platter and set aside. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to skillet. Add mushrooms and cook 2 minutes or until mushrooms are soft and release juices, stirring occasionally. Season to taste with salt then return cooked shrimp to skillet. Add half and half and cheeses. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce to simmer and cook, stirring constantly, until all cheeses melt. Remove from heat and keep warm. Cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain pasta and reserve some cooking liquid. Rinse pasta under cold running water then drain well. Add cooked pasta to shrimp mixture, stirring to mix well. Season to taste with salt and red pepper flakes. If sauce becomes too thick, add reserved cooking liquid until desired consistency.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.