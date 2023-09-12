Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Creamy Shrimp and Mushroom Pasta

This creamy shrimp and mushroom pasta is so fast and easy yet so filling and rich.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This creamy shrimp and mushroom pasta is so fast and easy yet so filling and rich. The herbs, shrimp and mushrooms paired with the creamy alfredo sauce is an ingenious marriage. An easy weeknight favorite!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound (16–20 count) fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined

8 ounces mushrooms, thinly sliced

8 ounces orecchiette pasta

3 tbsps olive oil, divided

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup minced green bell pepper

3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

⅛ tsp dried basil

Pinch ground paprika

Salt to taste

Crushed red pepper flakes to taste

1 cup half and half

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Method:

Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil and bell peppers then cook 5 minutes, stirring often. Add minced garlic and shrimp. Cook 1 minute then sprinkle in basil and paprika. Season to taste with salt and red pepper flakes then cook 1 additional minute or until shrimp is pink and curled. Transfer mixture from skillet to a platter and set aside. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to skillet. Add mushrooms and cook 2 minutes or until mushrooms are soft and release juices, stirring occasionally. Season to taste with salt then return cooked shrimp to skillet. Add half and half and cheeses. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce to simmer and cook, stirring constantly, until all cheeses melt. Remove from heat and keep warm. Cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain pasta and reserve some cooking liquid. Rinse pasta under cold running water then drain well. Add cooked pasta to shrimp mixture, stirring to mix well. Season to taste with salt and red pepper flakes. If sauce becomes too thick, add reserved cooking liquid until desired consistency.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

Latest News

This creamy shrimp and mushroom pasta is so fast and easy yet so filling and rich.
Stirrin: It Up: Creamy Shrimp and Mushroom Pasta (Sept. 12, 2023)
Frogmore Stew
Stirrin’ It Up: Frogmore Stew
What is Frogmore Stew? It’s a mixture of sausage, potatoes, corn and shrimp, seasoned with a...
Stirrin’ It Up: Frogmore Stew
Stirrin' It Up: Seared Yellowfin Tuna with Louisiana Fruit Salsa (Sept. 5, 2023)
Seared Yellowfin Tuna with Louisiana Fruit Salsa