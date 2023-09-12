Contract school employee arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who was allegedly in an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile while employed as a contracted substitute teacher at Woodlawn High School.

Jail records show Damien Clark, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 12, on the charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile.

According to arrest records, Clark began inappropriately texting a 15-year-old victim on Aug. 31, sending numerous lewd messages, and indicating that they had engaged in sexual acts.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released the following statement after Clark’s arrest:

A contracted assistant football coach/substitute teacher at Woodlawn High School was terminated on September 9, following his arrest for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor student. EBRPSS leaders learned of the allegation last weekend, and district administrators immediately informed the student’s parents and engaged law enforcement to begin an investigation into the matter. Additionally, EBRPSS Human Resources leaders made an official report to the Department of Children & Families. Considering the statements provided and evidence obtained by detectives and subsequent arrest, district OHR leaders have recommended this employee’s termination, effective immediately, and he has not been allowed back on any school property. Superintendent Narcisse has approved the termination. This person was not a district employee and is now ineligible for any future employment opportunities with EBRPSS.

Law enforcement was notified on Monday, Sept. 11, about the incident occurring in the 15700 block of Jefferson Highway.

The victim claimed the two were in an intimate relationship, according to the arrest records.

Clark denied the allegations and stated the two only texted about school items, according to arrest records.

