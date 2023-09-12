Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Contract school employee arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

Damien Clark
Damien Clark(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who was allegedly in an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile while employed as a contracted substitute teacher at Woodlawn High School.

Jail records show Damien Clark, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 12, on the charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile.

According to arrest records, Clark began inappropriately texting a 15-year-old victim on Aug. 31, sending numerous lewd messages, and indicating that they had engaged in sexual acts.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released the following statement after Clark’s arrest:

Law enforcement was notified on Monday, Sept. 11, about the incident occurring in the 15700 block of Jefferson Highway.

The victim claimed the two were in an intimate relationship, according to the arrest records.

Clark denied the allegations and stated the two only texted about school items, according to arrest records.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

Latest News

The orange and black bottle encases an orange mango-flavored drink with Burrow’s name and...
Limited edition Joe Burrow BODYARMOR Sports Drink hits store shelves
(L) Donald Johnson, (R) Kharee Lockley
2 men arrested after alleged rape Sunday, police say
Photo depicting jail cell bars
EBR district attorney plans to file injunction on clemency hearings
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Power mostly restored near Our Lady of the Lake, BRG Bluebonnet