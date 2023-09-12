Facebook
Contact 9: Neighbors say speed hump needed to slow down speeders


The city’s Traffic Engineering Division said two criteria have to be met during a traffic calming study in order for a neighborhood to qualify for a speed hump.(WAFB)
By Deon Guillory
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Neighbors living along Dougherty Drive in Baton Rouge are saying they’re too afraid to be outside in their front yards.

They say drivers are speeding down their street and they’ve asked the city for speed humps to help slow them down.

“We’ve been dealing with this for quite some time,” said Kerry Haynes, who has lived on the street for 25 years.

Haynes said people have lost control of their cars while speeding and caused damage to fences and yards.

That concern drove neighbors to sign a petition to get the City of Baton Rouge to install speed humps to get drivers to slow down.

Mary Daniels led that charge.

“We can’t let the children play outside. It’s scary around here. Somebody need to do something,” said Daniels.

The city’s Traffic Engineering Division said two criteria have to be met during a traffic calming study in order for a neighborhood to qualify for a speed hump.

The study done on Dougherty Drive found it didn’t meet two of the criteria; a minimum of 1,500 vehicles on the street per day and at least three accidents in the last three years. The study did find that the street met the speed criteria.

The city said in an email that they appreciate the residents’ concerns about cars driving fast, but they have to be consistent on the studies meeting the requirements for speed humps.

