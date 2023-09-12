Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Cold front stalls across the area beginning tomorrow

Jeff Morrow gives the noon forecast on Tuesday, September 12
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front is heading towards the area and will begin to slowly work through tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12(WAFB)

A slight bump in rain chances will be seen Wednesday afternoon with sct’d t-showers in the forecast. We don’t expect enough energy for storms to get too strong or high enough moisture levels to promote widespread heavy rain threat. We could see a localized bullseye of 1″+, but the vast majority will see less than 0.10″.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12(WAFB)
Jeff Morrow and the WAFB First Alert weather team provide an update on What We're Tracking Next on Tuesday, September 12.

The front stalls somewhere across the local the area and lingers into the end of the week. The front will finally get a nudge from a passing disturbance this weekend. That nudge will come with another increase in rain chances. Sct’d showers and t-storms will be possible Saturday with a lingering shower into Sunday as the front and disturbance finally exit. Most of next week will be dry with hot but low humidity conditions.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12(WAFB)

Lee is beginning to make the turn to the north. As it moves into cooler sea surface temperatures, Lee is forecast to gradually weaken. Direct impacts are possible for areas of New England and Nova Scotia Canada. Hurricane Margo is forecast to stay in the open waters of the Atlantic. A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming our next named system (Nigel).

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

Latest News

Jeff Morrow and the WAFB First Alert weather team provide an update on What We're Tracking Next...
What We're Tracking Next - September 12
Jeff Morrow gives the noon forecast on Tuesday, September 12
FIRST ALERT NOON FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12
Dr. Steve provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Tuesday, September 12.
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Monday, Sept. 11.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Sept. 11