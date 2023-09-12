Cold front stalls across the area beginning tomorrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front is heading towards the area and will begin to slowly work through tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12 (WAFB)

A slight bump in rain chances will be seen Wednesday afternoon with sct’d t-showers in the forecast. We don’t expect enough energy for storms to get too strong or high enough moisture levels to promote widespread heavy rain threat. We could see a localized bullseye of 1″+, but the vast majority will see less than 0.10″.

Jeff Morrow and the WAFB First Alert weather team provide an update on What We're Tracking Next on Tuesday, September 12.

The front stalls somewhere across the local the area and lingers into the end of the week. The front will finally get a nudge from a passing disturbance this weekend. That nudge will come with another increase in rain chances. Sct’d showers and t-storms will be possible Saturday with a lingering shower into Sunday as the front and disturbance finally exit. Most of next week will be dry with hot but low humidity conditions.

Lee is beginning to make the turn to the north. As it moves into cooler sea surface temperatures, Lee is forecast to gradually weaken. Direct impacts are possible for areas of New England and Nova Scotia Canada. Hurricane Margo is forecast to stay in the open waters of the Atlantic. A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming our next named system (Nigel).

