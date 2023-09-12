Facebook
BODYARMOR releases limited edition sports drink featuring Joe Burrow

The orange and black bottle encases an orange mango-flavored drink with Burrow’s name and...
The orange and black bottle encases an orange mango-flavored drink with Burrow’s name and signature adorned across the front.(BODYARMOR)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s adopted son, Joe Burrow, has partnered with popular sports drink company, BODYARMOR, to release a limited edition bottle featuring the NFL star this week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, BODYARMOR announced the new custom bottle will be available while supplies last at stores in Baton Rouge, La., and Cincinnati, Ohio, the two cities where Burrow starred as quarterback for the LSU Tigers and the Bengals.

The orange and black bottle encases an orange mango-flavored drink with Burrow’s name and signature adorned across the front.

Each purchase will support the Joe Burrow Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

Earlier this summer, BODYARMOR announced Burrow as the brand’s newest athlete partner.

He joins the brand’s impressive athlete roster which also includes Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Ronald Acuna Jr., Alex Morgan, and Sabrina Ionescu.

The new deal is a multi-year partnership starting with this upcoming 2023-24 NFL season.

At 26 years old, Joe Burrow is one of the top QBs in the NFL and led his Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl LVI; he also won the prestigious Heisman Award for the nation’s top NCAA football player in 2019.

