Area organizations to receive grants to support violence intervention efforts

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Coalition to Advance Public Safety (CAPS) and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will hold a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 12 to announce the recipients of its community violence intervention grants totaling $500,000.

The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. The address is 4000 Gus Young Avenue.

The CAPS grants will strengthen the organizations striving for safer, healthier, and more vibrant neighborhoods in Baton Rouge. Grantees can use funds for various capacity-building expenses, including training, technology upgrades, policy development, strategic planning, partnership initiatives, program expansion, and infrastructure improvements, such as payroll and hiring additional staff members.

The grants are part of the national effort to support organizations in reducing violence in their communities. Earlier this year, CAPS announced recipients in three other cities: Indianapolis, Ind., Newark, NJ, and Baltimore, Md.

Several other members of the community are expected to attend the event including:

  • Aqeela Sherrils, co-founder, Community Based Public Safety Collective
  • Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole
  • Kyndra Simmons, Director, Frontline Support and CVI Integration, HAVI
  • Jazzika N. Matthews, Director of Operations, Safe Hopeful Healthy BR City of Baton Rouge

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

