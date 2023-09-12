Facebook
Aaron Rodgers carted from sideline after suffering apparent leg injury in his first series for Jets

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was injured on his fourth snap in his debut with the New York Jets, needing to be carted from the sideline with an apparent leg injury Monday night.

Rodgers was sacked by Buffalo’s Leonard Floyd and sat on the MetLife Stadium turf, where he appeared to reach down at his leg before trainers attended to him. He stood up after a few moments, but needed help getting to New York’s sideline.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)

The 39-year-old Rodgers was taken to the blue medical tent to be examined — and then sat on a cart. Halfway to the locker room, he hopped off the cart and limped inside.

The Jets announced he was questionable to return. Zach Wilson replaced him.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

