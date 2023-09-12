25th Annual Scrabble Challenge Fundraiser to benefit adult literacy nonprofit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can play a popular board game while also raising funds for a good cause on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The 25th Annual Scrabble Challenge is happening at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel starting at 6 p.m. The event is the Adult Literacy Advocates’ premier fundraiser.

It’s open to the public and tickets are available for $35 per person or a table for 4 for $100. Student discounts are available upon request.

Food, drinks, a silent auction, a split-the-pot raffle, student presentations, and three rounds of friendly team scrabble are highlights of the evening.

Prizes will be offered to high-scoring teams or individual players.

Click here to buy tickets or call 225-383-1090.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.