25th Annual Scrabble Challenge Fundraiser to benefit adult literacy nonprofit
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can play a popular board game while also raising funds for a good cause on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The 25th Annual Scrabble Challenge is happening at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel starting at 6 p.m. The event is the Adult Literacy Advocates’ premier fundraiser.
It’s open to the public and tickets are available for $35 per person or a table for 4 for $100. Student discounts are available upon request.
Food, drinks, a silent auction, a split-the-pot raffle, student presentations, and three rounds of friendly team scrabble are highlights of the evening.
Prizes will be offered to high-scoring teams or individual players.
call 225-383-1090.
