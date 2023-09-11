SMART LIVING: The rise of the grandparent generation

DALLAS (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - There are some huge health benefits for grandparents who take an active role in a child’s life.

Grandparents who babysit grandkids regularly had a 37% lower mortality risk than adults who did not. Researchers suspect this has something to do with staying mentally active and having a purpose.

An NIH study revealed that grandmothers also had a lower risk for Alzheimer’s if they spent one day a week caring for children. However, babysitting five or more days a week actually increased a grandparent’s risk of neurodegenerative disorders. This proves that getting the balance just right is good physically and emotionally for the whole family.

Children with an active grandparent can also experience health benefits.

Studies showed that kids who grow up with close bonds with their grandparents are less likely to be depressed as adults. The kids also have a greater understanding of who they are and who their parents are.

Meanwhile, if you think your mother is more enthusiastic about her grandchildren than she is about you, you may be right. Researchers at Emory University found that during scans, a grandmother’s brain, associated with emotional empathy, lit up when seeing photos of their grandchildren. The findings mean the grandparents were feeling what that child was feeling. The reaction didn’t happen when grandparents looked at photos of their adult children.

