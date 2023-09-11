Officials remind public about voter registration deadlines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana voters are being reminded about upcoming voter registration deadlines.

The deadlines are for anyone planning to cast their ballot in the upcoming Louisiana gubernatorial primary election.

According to election officials, voters have until Wednesday, September 13, to register to vote in person, by mail, or at an Office of Motor Vehicles location.

Voters have until Saturday, September 23, to register to vote online through GeauxVote.com.

The deadlines also apply to people who need to make any changes to their voter registration.

The Louisiana gubernatorial primary election is set for Saturday, October 14. Click here for about elections in Louisiana.

