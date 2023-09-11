Military member arrested for attempted first-degree murder following road rage incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was arrested for attempted first-degree murder following a road rage incident on August 20, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Gooden, 26, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property and obstruction of justice.

Gooden is an active member of the United States military armed services, EBRSO confirmed.

EBRSO stated that they responded to a call in the 10000 block of South Mall Drive regarding a shooting. Officials said that the victim’s car, which had a seven-year-old and a three-year-old inside, was struck by gunfire.

According to the victim, the shooting occurred after a road rage incident. The victim said that two males in a four-door black sedan pulled up next to her on the driver’s side and brandished a handgun. A single shot was reportedly fired striking the victim’s passenger door.

The victim described the suspect as a Black male wearing a military-style camouflage uniform, officials added.

During an interview with Gooden, he stated that he was traveling on Siegen Lane when a road rage incident occurred, and words were exchanged. The accused told detectives he armed himself with a handgun and shot at the victim’s vehicle.

Gooden was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, deputies said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.