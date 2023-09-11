Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Military member arrested for attempted first-degree murder following road rage incident

Ryan Gooden
Ryan Gooden(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was arrested for attempted first-degree murder following a road rage incident on August 20, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Gooden, 26, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property and obstruction of justice.

Gooden is an active member of the United States military armed services, EBRSO confirmed.

EBRSO stated that they responded to a call in the 10000 block of South Mall Drive regarding a shooting. Officials said that the victim’s car, which had a seven-year-old and a three-year-old inside, was struck by gunfire.

According to the victim, the shooting occurred after a road rage incident. The victim said that two males in a four-door black sedan pulled up next to her on the driver’s side and brandished a handgun. A single shot was reportedly fired striking the victim’s passenger door.

The victim described the suspect as a Black male wearing a military-style camouflage uniform, officials added.

During an interview with Gooden, he stated that he was traveling on Siegen Lane when a road rage incident occurred, and words were exchanged. The accused told detectives he armed himself with a handgun and shot at the victim’s vehicle.

Gooden was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, deputies said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 11
Hotter than normal and mainly dry weather continues
dcfs
AUDIT: DCFS needs to improve on hotline wait times, calling people back
John Brown
Elderly man found dead inside home, neighbors are asking why
An audit report has revealed new details about how the Louisiana Department of Children and...
AUDIT: DCFS needs to improve on hotline wait times, calling people back