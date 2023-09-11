Facebook
Lemonade stand to support the American Cancer Society

(KTTC)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in West Baton Rouge Parish are bringing awareness to cancer with a celebrity waiter fundraiser hosted by the American Cancer Society. The event will be held on Sunday, September 17, at the Addis Community Center.

Brady Hotard and his family spent the day supporting the event with a lemonade stand.

Hotard is an eager participant and says the reason behind his mission hits home.

“I lost my brother-in-law, Joseph Delaune, at 22-years-old, a pre-med student to cancer. I recently lost my uncle to cancer this year,” Hotard said.

According to the American Cancer Society, the disease affects 1 in 3 people in the United States, which explains why so many community members came to support.

Despite several research attempts, there is still no cure for cancer, but there are treatments that can help.

Hotard’s lemonade stand, and other fundraising efforts raised more than $5,000.

The money donated will fund the American Cancer Society’s mission of resourcing patient services including lodging and transportation research initiatives, and advocacy.

