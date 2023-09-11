Hot, mainly dry weather expected for the next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fairly quiet pattern will remain in place for the next couple of days, with partly cloudy skies and just a slim chance of a stray shower. It will trend a little hotter though, with highs climbing into the mid 90s. Rain chances on both days look to run 20% or less.

Rest of This Week

A weak cool front will move into the area by Wednesday, giving our rain chances a bit of a bump. I’ve got those chances posted in the 30%-40% range on Wednesday and Thursday as the front struggles to get completely through the area. Increased cloud cover and somewhat better rain chances should help to keep highs in the low 90s for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 11 (WAFB)

Extended Outlook

A fairly quiet and relatively dry pattern looks as though it will prevail from the weekend into early next week. Temperatures won’t be far from normal, with morning starts in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, and afternoon highs generally in the low 90s. Rain chances look to run 20% or less on any given day.

Tropical Update

Lee is a Category 3 hurricane as of the 4 a.m. Monday advisory, with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The official forecast indicates Lee could once again become a Category 4 storm over the next day or so before slowly weakening as it moves northward. It is expected to stay west of Bermuda but could still eventually threaten Atlantic Canada or even the northeastern U.S.

Farther east, Margot is still a tropical storm but is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves northward. The good news is that Margot does not appear to be a direct threat to any land areas.

And the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two additional areas over the eastern Atlantic, with a tropical wave near Africa given a 50% chance of development. We’ll keep an eye on this one through the week since it may take a more southerly path across the Atlantic.

