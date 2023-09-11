GBR Food Bank launches new website for people to locate food pantries, distributions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is launching a new website to help people locate food pantries and food distributions throughout the Baton Rouge area.

The website allows people to plug in their zip codes and view on a map where any food pantries and food distributions are located.

“The launching of our new website has allowed us to implement new tools online in conjunction with our mobile app that will help food insecure individuals more quickly find food resources near them,” said Mike Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

The launch of the new website comes as a newly released study from Feeding America reveals that Louisiana’s children are the most at risk for food insecurity in the United States. According to the food bank, food insecurity is impacting one in five Louisiana children.

The study from Feeding America also revealed the issue of food insecurity is impacting one in every seven people in Louisiana.

In the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank’s 11-parish service area alone, there is a 17.2 million meal gap. A meal gap means a person does not have access to three meals a day. The entire state of Louisiana has about a 120 million meal gap.

“The new meal gap statistics show that there is still much work to be done when it comes to reaching people who need food assistance. To see that Louisiana is #1 in the country in both child and senior hunger means we must be more innovative in how we reach people and get them the help they need,” Manning said.

Officials added that September is Hunger Action Month, and people are being encouraged to collect food, donate online, and volunteer. Just $1 can provide enough food for three meals.

For more details about the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, click here.

