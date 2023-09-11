Former Oakland police chief Anne Kirkpatrick nominated by Cantrell to lead NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Oakland police chief Anne Kirkpatrick on Monday (Sept. 11) was named as Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s choice to head the New Orleans Police Department.

“Following an extensive, nationwide search, I am grateful that Anne Kirkpatrick has accepted the opportunity to lead the New Orleans Police Department and continue improving our city’s public safety through a collaborative, holistic approach,” Cantrell said. “With over 35 years of experience in law enforcement, coupled with 20 years of leading police departments of even larger municipalities, Kirkpatrick has proven that she is more than capable and has what it takes to now lead the world-class NOPD.”

Insiders consider the move to select Kirkpatrick over current NOPD interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork a surprise. Cantrell’s choice for the next chief still must be confirmed by the New Orleans City Council, following a change to the Home Rule Charter approved last year by voters.

“I do not take the process lightly, nor for granted,” Kirkpatrick said. “I understand leadership. I have been living and teaching leadership for years. ... I will set out on Day 1 to earn your respect.”

Cantrell said Woodfork has agreed to stay on as interim superintendent through Sept. 22. At that point, she said Kirkpatrick will assume command as interim superintendent. Cantrell said her hope is that Kirkpatrick is confirmed by the council by Oct. 5.

“(Woodfork) has always wanted the best for the New Orleans Police Department,” Cantrell said. “She’s done a great job as interim (chief).”

Kirkpatrick said she considers the NOPD “full of talent” and does not intend to make widespread changes or bring in her “own people” to the department’s key leadership positions.

“Interim chief Woodfork deserves the credit for the results you’ve seen,” Kirkpatrick said. “I told the mayor, ‘She’s fabulous,’ and she is. ... New Orleans is on the right track and it needs to continue, full speed ahead.”

City Council vice president Helena Moreno told Fox 8, “I look forward to learning more about her and understanding what her plans are for making the city of New Orleans safer, to improve our NOPD, to boost the number of officers that we have, to boost the morale within NOPD, how she’s going to be able to do that as an outsider.

“I myself will be reaching out to individuals who worked with Ms. Kirkpatrick in the past. ... Many of us councilmembers will be doing our own research as well, and then we’ll see what happens with the confirmation process.”

A spokesperson for City Council president J.P. Morrell said, “We are happy to see that a selection was made in the city’s search for a new police chief, and look forward to the confirmation process.”

Kirkpatrick, 63, has spent more than 38 years in law enforcement with eight agencies, starting with her native Memphis Police Department.

“I am more proud than ever to become a New Orleans police officer,” Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick was sworn in as the first female police chief in Oakland in February 2017, but was fired three years later after being accused of making false statements about a police raid during her first year in office.

Kirkpatrick countered by filing a federal whistleblower lawsuit against the city, claiming she actually was terminated in retaliation for not reimbursing an Oakland police commission member for towing fees.

Kirkpatrick led the Oakland department while it was under a federal consent decree, and echoed Cantrell’s contention that the NOPD should soon get out from under similar federal oversight.

“They have proven they are transformed and the few issues that are left are very doable,” Kirkpatrick said of the NOPD’s consent decree. “They’re in the red zone, if you’re a football fan. And I’ll do everything I can to get them over the finish line.”

Before taking over in Oakland, Kirkpatrick served as Bureau Chief in Chicago, where she was the liaison to the Department of Justice while the Chicago Police Department was under investigation for patterns and practice of civil rights violations, resulting in a consent decree. Kirkpatrick also served as chief of police in the Washington state cities of Ellensburg, Federal Way and Spokane, as well as serving as undersheriff of the King County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is my honor to be the selected candidate to be the next superintendent of police for a world-class city and police department,” Kirkpatrick said in the statement released by City Hall. “I look forward to the next phase in the process and commit to being fully transparent.

“I will dedicate my life and 35 years of experience to serving Mayor Cantrell and the City of New Orleans, as well as the brave men and women of the New Orleans Police Department. Together, we will continue to make meaningful strides in the right direction to reduce crime and keep the residents and visitors of this city safe.”

Other city council members appeared surprised that Woodfork was passed over, having led the department on an interim basis since mid-December, when predecessor Shaun Ferguson retired.

“Wouldn’t have been my choice, but we will see how the confirmation process goes,” councilman Oliver Thomas told Fox 8.

Councilman Joe Giarrusso told Fox 8, “I have known Michelle Woodfork for over 10 years and thank her not only for her service as the interim chief but also offering herself up as a candidate for the superintendent’s position. With the mayor’s announcement, I look forward to meeting Anne Kirkpatrick and speaking about her vision for the NOPD and the residents of the city.”

