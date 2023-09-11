Changes begin Monday for middle school, high school students in EBR

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Many students in the East Baton Rouge Public School System will see changes to their bus routes, school start times, and school ending times starting Monday, September 11.

Middle and high school students will start class several minutes earlier at 7:05 a.m. Also, classes will be dismissed five minutes later at 2:27 p.m.

The changes are needed to make sure the school system meets its legal requirement of classroom instruction time, school officials said. They added that time was lost due to a bus sickout and early dismissals at the start of the fall semester.

Elementary school students within the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School system will not be impacted by the class time changes.

School officials also said all students have also received new bus cards with new bus routes. Students are being encouraged to arrive at their bus stops at least 10 minutes early on Monday, September 11.

Parents can monitor the East Baton Rouge Public School System’s website for the latest updates.

