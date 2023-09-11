Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Changes begin Monday for middle school, high school students in EBR

East Baton Rouge Parish school board
East Baton Rouge Parish school board(East Baton Rouge school board)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Many students in the East Baton Rouge Public School System will see changes to their bus routes, school start times, and school ending times starting Monday, September 11.

Middle and high school students will start class several minutes earlier at 7:05 a.m. Also, classes will be dismissed five minutes later at 2:27 p.m.

RELATED: EBR School Board approves plan to extend school days for middle, high school students amid ongoing bus crisis

The changes are needed to make sure the school system meets its legal requirement of classroom instruction time, school officials said. They added that time was lost due to a bus sickout and early dismissals at the start of the fall semester.

Elementary school students within the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School system will not be impacted by the class time changes.

School officials also said all students have also received new bus cards with new bus routes. Students are being encouraged to arrive at their bus stops at least 10 minutes early on Monday, September 11.

Parents can monitor the East Baton Rouge Public School System’s website for the latest updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

Latest News

ADHD medicine shortage
ADD/ADHD medication shortage impacting students this school year
EBRPSS postpones State of the Schools Address
Individuals must be enrolled in summer classes by Friday, May 21 to take advantage of the...
BRCC hosting Super Saturday enrollment event
Glen Oaks High starting year off with new principal
Glen Oaks High School starting school year with new principal: Southern University Hall of Famer Eric Randall