2 men arrested after alleged rape Sunday, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested two men accused of raping an 18-year-old and 19-year-old in a vehicle on Sunday, September 10, officials said.

Donald Johnson, 24, is charged with third degree rape, and unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages by person.

According to police, they were dispatched to Florida Blvd after receiving a complaint that two teen girls were missing from a location they were supposed to get picked up from. The teens were reportedly tracked to a location in a parking lot where they were seen leaving with two males.

When officers arrived, they observed the victims in the vehicle with the two men partially naked and unconscious, officials said.

Officers also said they observed multiple open alcoholic beverages and condoms throughout the vehicle in plain sight.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital and BRPD Special Victim’s Unit was contacted. When they arrived, the accused admitted to providing the victims with alcoholic beverages and having sexual intercourse with the victims shortly after, according to arrest documents.

One of the accused also admitted to recording the sexual act on his phone and knowing the victim was intoxicated before having sexual intercourse, police added.

Detectives said they were able to get a search warrant and retrieve the video from the accused phone showing that the victim was heavily intoxicated and unable to maintain consciousness.

Johnson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

