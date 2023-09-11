Police: 2 arrested; drugs seized during narcotics investigation

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a narcotics investigation, according to the Zachary Police Department.

According to authorities, Jacien Belezair and Trevaughn Parker were taken into custody and face multiple charges.

Police said the narcotics investigation began after detectives received information and tips about the illegal distribution of “large amounts” of narcotics in the Zachary, Baker, and Baton Rouge areas.

The investigation involved multiple days of surveillance and search warrants at locations on Plank Road, Garden Gate Avenue, and Chamberlain Avenue, police added.

“We are committed to keeping our community safe from all types of criminal activity,” Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence Sr. said. “With the increase in drug trafficking and distribution in East Baton Rouge Parish, our officers and detectives are vigilant in ensuring we investigate and make swift arrests to remove drugs from our city.”

Jacien Belezaire faces the below charges, according to police:

PWID Schedule I

PWID Schedule II

PWID Schedule IV

PWID Schedule V

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police said Trevaughn Parker faces the following charges:

PWID Schedule I

PWID Schedule V

Possession of firearms with CDS, and drug paraphernalia

