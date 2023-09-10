Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Teen shoots man allegedly breaking into his home, police say

Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of...
Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a teenage boy shot a man who was allegedly trying to break into his house.

Officers responded to a Phoenix neighborhood around 10 p.m. Friday, where they found 35-year-old Juan Saavedra, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KPHO reports.

Detectives investigating the shooting learned Saavedra allegedly tried to break into a home in the area. He doesn’t live there or have any other connection to the home.

A mother and her teenage son, who live in the home, confronted Saavedra as he was allegedly breaking a window and hitting the door. The teen reportedly shot the suspect.

Police say the teen and his mother are safe.

Saavedra is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Deputies identify 4 involved in deadly multi-parish vehicle pursuit that ended in flames
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools

Latest News

Fans of LSU and Southern University will get to see both Baton Rouge teams take the field for...
LSU and Southern University prepare for 2023 season home openers
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus,...
Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
Fans of LSU and Southern University will get to see both Baton Rouge teams take the field for...
LSU and Southern University prepare for 2023 season home openers
Deputies took drugs off the streets and arrested two people as part of a large-scale narcotics...
Deputies make drug bust, arrest 2 people in Livingston Parish