Saints favorites in opener against the Titans

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr signed a 4-year contract this offseason. (AP...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr signed a 4-year contract this offseason. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will open the 2023 season as a favorite over the Titans. The Black and Gold is a 3-point favorite over Tennessee.

The Saints are also the favorite to win the NFC South (+105). Atlanta (+185), Carolina (+525), and Tampa Bay (+1,000) round out the division betting odds.

The Saints over/under win total for the season is 9.5 wins.

New Orleans was 7-10 against the spread last season.

