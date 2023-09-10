Nice, warm day to close the weekend
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be a mostly sunny and nice day with highs around 94. However, the heat index will not be a factor due to lower humidity. Today also marks the peak of Atlantic hurricane season, culminating on September 10.
The tropics have Hurricane Lee, Tropical Storm Margot, and two new waves with a low chance of development. No threats are expected in the Gulf at this time.
As for our local rainfall forecast, generally, less than a half inch is expected the next seven days.
In the 10-day, we’ll trend hot at first, then get cooler highs/lows.
