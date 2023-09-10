Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Nice, warm day to close the weekend

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 10(WAFB)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be a mostly sunny and nice day with highs around 94. However, the heat index will not be a factor due to lower humidity. Today also marks the peak of Atlantic hurricane season, culminating on September 10.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 10(WAFB)

The tropics have Hurricane Lee, Tropical Storm Margot, and two new waves with a low chance of development. No threats are expected in the Gulf at this time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 10(WAFB)

As for our local rainfall forecast, generally, less than a half inch is expected the next seven days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 10(WAFB)

In the 10-day, we’ll trend hot at first, then get cooler highs/lows.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 10(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

Latest News

WAFB Meteorologist Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. weather for Saturday, Sept. 9.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, Sept. 9
WAFB Meteorologist Jared Silverman gives the 6 p.m. weather for Saturday, Sept. 9.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, Sept. 9
Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, September 9.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, September 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 9
Weekend forecast looking mainly dry