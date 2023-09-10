Nice, warm day to close the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be a mostly sunny and nice day with highs around 94. However, the heat index will not be a factor due to lower humidity. Today also marks the peak of Atlantic hurricane season, culminating on September 10.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 10 (WAFB)

The tropics have Hurricane Lee, Tropical Storm Margot, and two new waves with a low chance of development. No threats are expected in the Gulf at this time.

As for our local rainfall forecast, generally, less than a half inch is expected the next seven days.

In the 10-day, we’ll trend hot at first, then get cooler highs/lows.

