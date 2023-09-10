Facebook
Multiple events planned to mark solemn anniversary of September 11 attacks

The twin beams of the annual Tribute in Light commemorating the September 11, 2001 terrorist...
The twin beams of the annual Tribute in Light commemorating the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks shine above the city's skyline Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013, in New York, on the 12th anniversary of the attacks. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)(Kathy Willens | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are multiple events planned in the Baton Rouge area to mark the solemn anniversary of the September 11 attacks on America.

West Baton Rouge Parish:

The public is invited to remember the lives lost in the attacks during a special ceremony in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The ceremony will take place on the front steps of the WBR Parish Court House on 8th Street in Port Allen. The ceremony will be at 9:11 a.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department will join together to hold of moment of silence for the fallen.

Fire crews will stand at attention for one minute at 7:46 a.m., the moment the first plane struck the World Trade Center in New York City. This ceremony is not open to the public.

Ascension Parish:

The Prairieville Fire Department will welcome members of the public for a memorial program to honor the lives lost back in 2001.

The program will take place at 14517 Highway 73 in Prairieville and will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Following the memorial program, organizers said refreshments and food will be provided.

