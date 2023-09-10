Facebook
Jags fall to Jackson State in the Boom Box Classic 27-14

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a sold out crowd at AW Mumford for this year’s Boom Box Classic and it was the first sellout on the Bluff since 2000.

Jackson State (2-1) would hand Southern University (0-2) their second loss of the season 27-14.

A scoreless game through the first 12 minutes of the game, late in the first quarter with the Jags on their own 34, quarterback Harold Blood goes deep to August Pitre down the right sideline for the score putting the Jags up 7-0.

Jackson State is without Deion Sanders on the sideline, and they find the endzone as Desmond Moultrie sheds off would-be tacklers for the touchdown to make it 7-7.

Mid-second quarter, the Tigers’ offense just past midfield, Jason Brown buys some time then hits Rico Powers. Rodney Johnson misses the tackle and Powers is gone for the score. Jackson State takes a 13-7 lead.

Southern’s next drive they get down to the goal line things to some 15-yard penalties from the Tigers on defense. On first and goal Blood throws to the back of the endzone but is intercepted by B.J. Washington.

Jackson State would take a 13-7 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Tigers would add to their lead with touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to extend their lead over the Jags.

Southern would add a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 27-14.

