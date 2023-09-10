Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Derek Carr delivers 16-15 victory in first game with Saints

New quarterback Derek Carr (4) had a rough first half in his Saints debut, getting sacked four...
New quarterback Derek Carr (4) had a rough first half in his Saints debut, getting sacked four times and intercepted once by the Tennessee Titans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Derek Carr era in New Orleans started in grand fashion. His touchdown pass delivered a win over the Titans, 16-15.

Carr connected with Rashid Shaheed for a 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was Carr’s first TD pass as a Saint. It was also the first TD of the season for the team.

Carr completed 23 of 33 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown. On the receiving end, Chris Olave ended the day with 112 yards.

The Saints’ defense frustrated Ryan Tannehill all afternoon in the Caesars Superdome. The Black and Gold “D” racked up three interceptions, by Marcus Maye, Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo.

Nick Folk provided all the points for Tennessee with five field goals.

The Saints will be back in action for a Week 2 matchup at Carolina on Monday Night Football.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr signed a 4-year contract this offseason. (AP...
Saints favorites in opener against the Titans
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) during an NFL preseason football game against the...
Saints open Derek Carr era against Titans, Derrick Henry
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates his one yard run for a touchdown...
Joe Burrow signs record-setting extension with Bengals: Source
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) walks between plays in the first half of an NFL...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham will not face charges in California arrest, per report