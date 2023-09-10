BRPD: 79-year-old man shot, killed inside his home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, September 9.

According to police, John Brown, 79, was found dead inside his home from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened around 9:50 a.m., in the 12,000 block of Leonidas Street.

Police say the motive and suspect are still unknown at this time.

If you have information on this shooting you are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.