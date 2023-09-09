Weekend forecast looking mainly dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Except for a few AM showers on Saturday, the weekend looks mainly dry with highs both days in the mid 90 with less humidity. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds, while Sunday looks mostly sunny and dry. As for the football forecast, Saturday night in Baton Rouge looks good weather-wise for both LSU vs. Grambling, as well as nice weather just up the road for Southern vs. Jackson State. Both games will have a kickoff temp in the upper 80s, falling to the lower 80s by the end of the game.

As for the tropics, we still have Hurricane Lee, a major cat 4, and also Margot, no threat to land.

Locally, our low temperatures will be much better for the upcoming forecast with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s much of the time frame. As for rain chance, nothing major with a mainly drier outlook.

