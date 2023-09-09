Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Weekend forecast looking mainly dry

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, September 9.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Except for a few AM showers on Saturday, the weekend looks mainly dry with highs both days in the mid 90 with less humidity. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds, while Sunday looks mostly sunny and dry. As for the football forecast, Saturday night in Baton Rouge looks good weather-wise for both LSU vs. Grambling, as well as nice weather just up the road for Southern vs. Jackson State. Both games will have a kickoff temp in the upper 80s, falling to the lower 80s by the end of the game.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 9(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 9(WAFB)

As for the tropics, we still have Hurricane Lee, a major cat 4, and also Margot, no threat to land.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 9(WAFB)

Locally, our low temperatures will be much better for the upcoming forecast with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s much of the time frame. As for rain chance, nothing major with a mainly drier outlook.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 9(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 9(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Deputies identify 4 involved in deadly multi-parish vehicle pursuit that ended in flames
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, September 9.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, September 9
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Friday, Sept. 8.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Sept. 8
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Friday, Sept. 8.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Sept. 8
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather for Friday, Sept. 8.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Sept. 8