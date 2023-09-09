Facebook
LSU and Southern University prepare for 2023 season home openers

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fans of LSU and Southern University will get to see both Baton Rouge teams take the field for their 2023 football season home openers on Saturday, September 9.

The LSU Tigers are set to take on Grambling at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium, while the Southern Jaguars will go up against Jackson State University at 6 p.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium.

When Tiger fans arrive on campus, they will be allowed to cook outdoors during their tailgates. The university previously said that no outdoor cooking would be allowed, but LSU officials changed their mind after the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office made a rule change, allowing Louisiana residents to resume outdoor cooking. Southern University is also now allowing tailgaters to cook outdoors.

Football fans are still urged to be cautious and keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby. Click here to read more about the ongoing statewide burn ban in Louisiana.

LSU game day policies:

For LSU fans, premium gates at Tiger Stadium are expected to open three hours before kickoff. Student gates and all other gates will open two hours before kickoff.

Fans are being reminded about the clear bag policy in place during athletic events. Only clear tote bags measuring smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ and one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are allowed inside athletic facilities.

Click here for more information about game day policies at LSU.

Southern University game day policies:

There is also a clear bag policy in place at A. W. Mumford Stadium. Fans are only allowed to bring bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC into the stadium. The bags must also be no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

Click here for more information about game day policies at Southern University.

