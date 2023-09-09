‘I’m trying to be strong’: Family honors teen that was shot and killed at Port Allen football game

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A mother and her family are still grieving one week after a teenager was killed at a high school football game.

Ja’Kobe Queen, 15, was shot dead during halftime of the Port Allen and Brusly football game on Friday, Sep. 1.

“He was just going to a game with his girlfriend,” said Jessica Carline, Queen’s mother.

Queen’s family decided to honor his life with a balloon release on Friday, Sep. 8, which would’ve been his sixteenth birthday.

“Nobody would think that their younger brother would pass, just by going to a football game,” said Jaspen Queen, the victim’s brother.

Four people, including two juveniles, were arrested in connection to the double shooting that led to Queen’s death.

“I’m not even mad at the person that killed my son. What I’m mad about is his household because whatever household he was in, his parents should’ve known better,” said Carline.

Carline said she’s still struggling to understand how this could happen to her son.

“I’m trying to be strong because I have my other kids to be strong for,” said Carline.

Carline said she’s tired of seeing young people die at the hands of violence and is pleading for the community to make a change.

“I’m praying for all the kids that live here, because it can be another innocent child who didn’t have anything to do with nothing, and they get gunned down,” said Carline.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.