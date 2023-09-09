Facebook
GAME NOTES: Grambling St. vs. No. 14 LSU

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in history the Grambling State Tigers will face the LSU Tigers in Death Valley on Saturday, Sept. 9.

It is the home opener for LSU after suffering an embarrassing loss to Florida State nearly a week ago in Orlando, Fla.

LSU will welcome back defensive tackle Maason Smith who missed all of last season due to injury and was suspended for the season opener for the 2023 season against the Seminoles.

