Deputies make drug bust, arrest 2 people in Livingston Parish

Livingston Parish drug bust
Livingston Parish drug bust(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - Deputies took drugs off the streets and arrested two people as part of a large-scale narcotics operation in Livingston Parish, according to authorities.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation lasted several months and involved the execution of a search warrant at an address on Longfellow Lane in Albany.

As a result of the search warrant, deputies said they seized the bellow items:

  • Approximately 5.14 ounces of fentanyl (over 1400 lethal doses)
  • Approximately one pound of marijuana
  • Approximately seven dosage units of Suboxone
  • FN 5.7x28 caliber handgun
  • $1,540 U.S. currency (pending seizure)
  • Two hydraulic presses
  • Charcoal powder and Manitol (cutting agents)
  • Scales and packaging material

Jared Williams, 34, and Tamircle Washington, 23, were arrested as part of the investigation, deputies added.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is still ongoing.

