Deputies make drug bust, arrest 2 people in Livingston Parish

ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - Deputies took drugs off the streets and arrested two people as part of a large-scale narcotics operation in Livingston Parish, according to authorities.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation lasted several months and involved the execution of a search warrant at an address on Longfellow Lane in Albany.

As a result of the search warrant, deputies said they seized the bellow items:

Approximately 5.14 ounces of fentanyl (over 1400 lethal doses)

Approximately one pound of marijuana

Approximately seven dosage units of Suboxone

FN 5.7x28 caliber handgun

$1,540 U.S. currency (pending seizure)

Two hydraulic presses

Charcoal powder and Manitol (cutting agents)

Scales and packaging material

Jared Williams, 34, and Tamircle Washington, 23, were arrested as part of the investigation, deputies added.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is still ongoing.

