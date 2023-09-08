Victim identified in deadly Thursday morning shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge.

Vernon Mills Jr., 35, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 7.

BRPD confirmed the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Geronimo Street near Mohican Street around 5:15 a.m.

A spokeswoman with BRPD said officers were dispatched to the location and found a man lying unresponsive in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was killed in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday, Sept. 7.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

One person was killed in an early morning shooting on Geronimo Street in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.