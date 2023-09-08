TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts Grambling

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are set to host Grambling for the team’s home opener game in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, September 9.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

The TigerTV Tailgate Show previewing the game will air from 4 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

