TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts Grambling
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are set to host Grambling for the team’s home opener game in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, September 9.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+.
The TigerTV Tailgate Show previewing the game will air from 4 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
