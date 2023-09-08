Facebook
Stirrin’ It Up: Frogmore Stew

By Chef John Folse
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What is Frogmore Stew? It’s a mixture of sausage, potatoes, corn and shrimp, seasoned with a prepared spice mix such as Old Bay® seasoning, and boiled until everything is tender and the shrimp have turned pink.

The name Frogmore is the names of an old fishing community on St. Helena Island, South Carolina. According to legend, a fisherman developed the recipe when he couldn’t find fish for stew.

He scavenged for leftovers, added what shrimp and crab he did catch, and the delicious result has become a hallmark recipe of the Low country.

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup Old Bay seasoning
  • 4 pounds small red potatoes
  • 2 pounds kielbasa or hot, smoked line sausage, cut into (1½-inch) slices
  • 6 ears fresh corn, halved
  • 4 pounds unpeeled, large fresh shrimp
  • additional Old Bay seasoning
  • cocktail sauce

Method:

  • Fill large container of a propane cooker halfway with water, then add Old Bay® seasoning.
  • Bring to a boil according to manufacturer’s instructions.
  • Add potatoes, return to a boil, and cook 10 minutes. Add sausage and corn, return to a boil, and cook 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
  • Add shrimp, cook 3–5 minutes or until shrimp turn pink. Remove with a slotted spoon onto a serving platter or newspaper-lined table.
  • Serve with additional Old Bay® seasoning and cocktail sauce. Note: Frogmore Stew may be cooked indoors in a large Dutch oven on a cook top surface over high heat, if desired.

Honey-Beer Wings