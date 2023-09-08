Southern announced they will allow tailgaters to cook outdoors for home opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is now allowing tailgaters to cook outdoors during the home opener against Jackson State on Saturday, September 9.

The university announced the reversal Thursday night, after they initially said that open flame tailgating would be banned in response to an ongoing burn ban that was put into effect across Louisiana in early August.

Tailgating update!!!



According to the latest release from the fire marshal's office, "Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place.



Jaguar Fans we are encouraging you to arrive early to campus & enjoy your grills/smokers safely according to the… — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) September 8, 2023

Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

