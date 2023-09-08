Facebook
Southern announced they will allow tailgaters to cook outdoors for home opener

Southern University is now allowing tailgaters to cook outdoors during the home opener against Jackson State on Saturday, September 9.
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is now allowing tailgaters to cook outdoors during the home opener against Jackson State on Saturday, September 9.

The university announced the reversal Thursday night, after they initially said that open flame tailgating would be banned in response to an ongoing burn ban that was put into effect across Louisiana in early August.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

