Retired K9 officer dies; remembered by Tangipahoa sheriff

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of retired K9 officer Jaxx.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of retired K9 officer Jaxx.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of retired K9 officer Jaxx.

The Czech Shepherd passed away at the age of 13.

Jaxx was medically retired after being diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

He was born in Holland in 2010 and underwent training at K9 Working Dogs International before being selected to join the sheriff’s office at the age of three.

K9 Jaxx worked alongside his human partner, Sgt. Sean Reilly during the four years he worked in Tangipahoa Parish. Upon retirement, Jaxx spent the last several years of his life living with another K9 handler, Sgt. Colby Varnado and his family.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of K9 Jaxx, a Czech Shepherd who passed away today at the age of...

Posted by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 7, 2023

