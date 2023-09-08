Police search for clues in connection to teenager’s unsolved murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department need the public’s help solving a teenager’s murder.

According to law enforcement, on the night of Feb. 25, 2023, BRPD officers were dispatched to North I-110 at the Hollywood exit ramp in connection to a shooting.

When officers arrived they found the victim, Nykobia Keller, 17, shot to death inside of a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe Keller was possibly targeted and was being followed by another vehicle just before the shooting.

Her murder remains unsolved. Police and Keller’s family are still searching for answers.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

