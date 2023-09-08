Pedestrian hit on Greenwell Springs Road
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian.
Officials confirmed someone was hit near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and North Foster Drive just before 6:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8.
The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
