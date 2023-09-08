One more day of near-record heat and scattered storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s forecast shapes up to be similar to Thursday’s as a cold front slowly sags southward through the state. In advance of the front, temperatures will quickly heat up, reaching the mid to upper 90s by early afternoon.

Today’s record high in Baton Rouge and I think we’ll get close. By the afternoon, scattered storms are expected to once again develop, with the biggest question centered around the placement of best rain chances. Storms may be a little more numerous just to our west, but again today, a few strong storms will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center does have a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted near and west of Baton Rouge.

Weekend Outlook

Drier air will gradually filter in from the north on Saturday as the front sinks down to the coast. Any threat of rain likely ends during the morning, with partly cloudy skies expected for the rest of the day. Afternoon highs will still reach the mid 90s, but falling humidity should take some sting out of the heat. And weather looks to cooperate for both the Southern and LSU home openers on Saturday evening.

The front will have two primary impacts on our weather. First, we’ll see a run of mainly dry weather from Saturday afternoon into Tuesday. Second, the drier air will give us at least couple of days of more pleasant nights and mornings, with lows dipping into the upper 60s on Sunday and Monday.

Extended Outlook

It looks as though another cool front will move into the region by the mid part of next week. Scattered rains will likely accompany the front, followed by a similar drop in humidity and morning temps as to what is expected this weekend.

Tropical Update

Lee underwent explosive development on Thursday, going from a minimal Category 1 hurricane in the morning to a powerful Category 5 hurricane by late in the day. It remains a Category 5 hurricane as of the 4 a.m. Friday advisory, with maximum winds of 165 miles per hour. Fortunately, Lee is forecast to remain over the open ocean for the next several days. It is still too soon to speculate on any potential impacts from the U.S. East Coast to the Canadian Maritimes and Bermuda, but it appears unlikely that it would ever reach the Gulf of Mexico.

Farther east, Tropical Storm Margot formed on Thursday. Margot is a minimal tropical storm as of early Friday morning but is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane over the next several days. Margot is also expected to remain over the open Atlantic.

