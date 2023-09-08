New sports apparel store featuring HBCU merchandise opens it doors in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new spot in town for sports enthusiasts to purchase merchandise to represent their favorite teams on game day, especially HBCUs.
Business owner De’Fron “Keith” Fobb celebrated the grand opening of his new store called the Anthony Lawrence Collection on Friday, Sept. 8.
It’s located at 7566 Bluebonnet Blvd. inside Bluebonnet Village.
The brand says its goal is to put the “fun” and “style” in exclusive NCAA-licensed apparel.
If you choose to shop with the Anthony Lawrence Collection, you’ll have your pick of t-shirts, jackets, sweaters, jerseys, sweatpants, and more school products.
Some of the universities represented include:
- Southern University and A&M College
- LSU
- Florida A&M University
- Grambling State University
- Jackson State University
- Alcorn State University
There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at noon on Friday.
