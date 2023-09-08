New Genesis of Baton Rouge dealership opens near Woman’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The All Star Automotive Group is proud to announce the grand opening of its new standalone dealership, Genesis of Baton Rouge.

The new facility is located at 12730 Airline Highway, across from Woman’s Hospital.

There will be a grand opening soiree at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

The brand new state-of-the-art facility is the new home of Genesis of Baton Rouge previously located on Airline Highway at Coursey Boulevard.

The 18,000-square-foot state-of-the-art luxurious facility boasts premium amenities that are designed for elegance, relaxation, calm, and ease, according to officials.

Inside of the dealership, you can expect a view through service wall, an indoor vehicle delivery area, an indoor service garage with 10 service bays, electrified stations, a zen garden, and more.

