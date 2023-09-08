Juveniles facing first-degree murder in connection with deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested two juveniles in connection to a deadly shooting on March 27, of 2023, police said.

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old are already in the Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Center, but their charges have been upgraded to first degree murder, officials said.

Arthur Nelson, 37, has been identified as the shooting victim, police confirmed.

According to detectives, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Warfield Ave. during an armed robbery. Nelson was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries Monday, September 4, police added.

