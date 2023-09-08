Joe Burrow signs record-setting extension with Bengals: Source

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have come to an agreement on a new deal that keeps the star quarterback in Cincinnati for years to come.

The deal is for five years, $275 million - $219 million of it guaranteed, a league source tells FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch.

It makes the 26-year-old franchise star the highest-paid player in NFL history. With two years remaining on his rookie deal, the Athens, Ohio native will be with the team for seven more seasons.

The $219 million guaranteed is by far the most the Bengals have ever paid to a player. The previous high was the $31 million paid to free agent Orlando Brown Jr. in March, which broke the $30 million record given to Carson Palmer in 2005.

Burrow’s deal compared to other quarterback extensions signed this offseason:

Justin Herbert: Five years, $262.5 million (was the biggest contract in NFL history when signed on July 25)

Lamar Jackson: Five years, $260 million

Jalen Hurts: Five years, $255 million

A record deal: Joe Burrow has reached agreement with the Bengals on an 5-year, $275 million extension that includes $219.01 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6GttDs7zk6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

Getting Burrow an extension has been the story on the minds of Who Dey Nation all offseason.

There is no doubt that Burrow has been the face of the Bengals and Cincinnati sports since he was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

His rookie season was cut short after tearing his ACL and MCL in the 10th game of the year.

Burrow came back better than ever the following season.

In 2021, he started all 16 games, setting his career high in completion percentage (70.4%) and winning AP Comeback Player of the Year.

The regular season was great for the Bengals and their fans, but that was just a glimpse at what was to come.

Cincinnati’s stellar playoff run, anchored by Burrow and great defense, culminated in a trip to Super Bowl LVI. The franchise’s first since 1989.

Even though the game did not go the Bengals’ way, it set the stage for what Burrow and his teammates could accomplish.

It was a slow start to the 2022 season for Cincinnati, perhaps dealing with the so-called Super Bowl hangover.

The team started 0-2, but heading into the Week 10 bye, they found themselves a game above .500 at 5-4.

Burrow and the Bengals took off from there.

From Oct. 8, 2022, to Jan. 22, 2023, the Bengals did not lose.

Cincinnati won nine straight games (including two playoff games) following the bye week.

The Bengals found themselves back in familiar territory in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City against the Chiefs.

After besting the Chiefs in Kansas City the previous season, the Burrow-led Bengals took the Chiefs down to the wire as they fought for back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

The Chiefs and their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended up winning the game en route to another Vince Lombardi Trophy two weeks later.

Again, despite the loss, the Bengals proved to the NFL that they were going to be championship contenders for years to come with Burrow at the helm.

Burrow’s career stats & accomplishments:

24-17-1 regular season record

5-2 playoff record

82 passing touchdowns

11,774 passing yards

68.2% completion percentage

2022 Pro Bowl

No. 4 in 2022 MVP voting

Seven game-winning drives

Named one of the Most Stylish ‘People’ in 2022 by the New York Times

The contract extension now gives the Bengals and Burrow a Super Bowl window for years to come.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Burrow is the first of three core offensive players the Bengals have prioritized this year.

With No. 9′s deal done, the Cincinnati front office can turn its attention to keeping the Bengals’ young core together - something Burrow has publically called for numerous times.

You have guys around you that have helped you have the success you’ve had. Our front office has done a great job of that for the last couple of years of putting us in the best position to succeed the way we have. We’ll see where it goes but I’m confident we will be able to keep everybody.

The main two he is talking about are his top weapons - Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Chase’s final year on his rookie contract is 2024, while his wide receiver counterpart Higgins is already in the last year of his rookie deal.

The Bengals open the regular season on Sept. 10 on the road against AFC North rival Cleveland Browns.

Find the entire 2023-24 Bengals schedule here.

