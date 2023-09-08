Facebook
Hotline to answer bus route questions available for parents of EBRPSS students

School Bus
School Bus(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has set up a hotline this weekend for parents who still have questions about their child’s new bus route.

According to school district officials, the transportation department response team will be available for phone calls and emails on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon until 5 p.m. to answer any questions or provide clarity on these changes. Parents or guardians can email transportationsconcerns@ebrschools.org or call the hotline at (225) 226-3660.

Earlier this week, the school district announced students would receive new bus cards with new bus routes on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8.

Officials are encouraging students to get to their bus stop 10 minutes early to wait on Monday, Sept. 11.

