Hotline to answer bus route questions available for parents of EBRPSS students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has set up a hotline this weekend for parents who still have questions about their child’s new bus route.

According to school district officials, the transportation department response team will be available for phone calls and emails on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon until 5 p.m. to answer any questions or provide clarity on these changes. Parents or guardians can email transportationsconcerns@ebrschools.org or call the hotline at (225) 226-3660.

Earlier this week, the school district announced students would receive new bus cards with new bus routes on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8.

Officials are encouraging students to get to their bus stop 10 minutes early to wait on Monday, Sept. 11.

RELATED: EBR School Board approves plan to extend school days for middle, high school students amid ongoing bus crisis

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.