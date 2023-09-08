Here’s a recap of tonight’s first gubernatorial debate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tonight’s debate was kicked off with each candidate being asked how to fix the state’s crippling problem with crime. Each of them agreed crime is at the root of many of the state’s problems.

“I’ll be the biggest crime fighting governor that’s ever served in Louisiana because of my background,” said Treasurer John Schroder (R).

“I will have academies for state troopers so that we continue to train, and I will pay them so that we will keep them,” said state Sen. Sharon Hewitt (R).

The candidates were also asked what they would do to attract more insurance companies to write policies instead of leaving the state. Almost everyone said they would hold an immediate special session while Republican Stephen Waguespack had a different plan.

“We’re going to create adjuster training academy at each of our coastal universities so we can train our neighbors to be adjusters so the next time a storm hits people who understand our community can come in and help you process that claim,” Waguespack (R) stated.

When it comes to the state abortion laws, the candidates were asked if they support a ballot initiative to let voters decide the state’s law. All were opposed to the idea except for one.

“As a husband and a father, I’ve always trusted my wife and my daughter to make decisions that’s best for them and so I don’t object to having a ballot initiative to allow the citizens to make these decisions,” said Democrat Shawn Wilson.

None of the candidates agreed to raising the gas tax to fund road and bridge projects, none of them supported mandating covid vaccines for schools, and all of them said they support a permanent teacher pay raise. When asked how to attract more business and keep young voters from leaving the state, Treasurer Schroder says it’s a foundational issue.

“We don’t have safe communities, we don’t have a first-class public school system, and you constantly have to deal with the cronyism and the corruption of this state,” Schroder added.

As for the issues that separate the only democrat on stage with others, Shawn Wilson said he would support renewing the state’s sales tax, believes the courts should add a second minority congressional district, and believes the legislature should spend less time on culture war issues. And with attorney general Jeff Landry not on stage, It didn’t take long for some to take their shot against the candidate leading the polls.

“I know 800,000 single moms could care less whether Jeff Landry’s here tonight,” said Independent candidate Hunter Lundy.

“The leading candidate in this campaign is the chief law enforcement officer of the state, has failed to show up no different than he did tonight,” Wilson continued.

Richard Nelson says he did not attend tonight’s debate because he was not asked to attend by the hosts. Landry’s campaign said he would not attend due to concerns of impartiality against his conservative agenda. The next debate will be September 15th and both Landry and Nelson plan on attending.

