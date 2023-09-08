Here’s an update on the Juban Road, Florida Boulevard roundabout

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - If you take Juban Rd. during rush hour, you know that traffic is a huge problem. More specifically, the portion of Juban Rd. from I-12 to U.S. 190 or Florida Blvd.

Many folks who live and travel through this area are looking for answers, and want to know when DOTD is going to move forward on the new roundabout.

A spokesman with the department said there will be two to four lanes on Juban from I-12 to Florida Blvd. Then they’re adding a roundabout. Before they get to that, they have to improve drainage first. You should see that moving along by the end of the year.

“You’ll see more roadwork, once they get this,” said Rodney Mallett, a spokesman with DOTD. “Utility relocation and drainage work, you’ll see more roadwork beginning by the end of this year. And by 2025, the widening of the roundabout, the drainage, and everything should be completed. If we can keep having good nice dry weather.”

He said they’re hoping for mid-2025.

Some are still not in favor of the roundabouts that already exist in Livingston Parish. The Federal Highway Administration reports that roundabouts reduce fatalities by up to 90% and injury crashes by up to 76%.

“It’s a heavily congested corridor,” said Mallett. “And so what they’re going to be working on is the widening. So they’re going to be adding lanes. Most of that work can be done outside of the current lanes of traffic because it’s going to be widening. So we don’t anticipate any really long lane closures or anything, there could be some lane shifts, as they’re moving equipment in and out. They could have a flagman out every now and then.”

He said they are aware of peak hours and the existing congestion already and do not anticipate that to get worse, as they can work outside of the lanes of traffic.

