Emergency officials responding to shooting on Prescott
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge emergency officials are reportedly responding to a shooting on Friday, September 8.
According to officials, a man was shot in the hip.
The shooting happened on 4115 Mohican Prescott around 6 p.m., emergency officials said.
Details are limited at this time.
