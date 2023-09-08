Emergency officials responding to shooting on Prescott

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge emergency officials are reportedly responding to a shooting on Friday, September 8.

According to officials, a man was shot in the hip.

The shooting happened on 4115 Mohican Prescott around 6 p.m., emergency officials said.

Details are limited at this time.

