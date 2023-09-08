EBR Schools increasing safety protocols for sports events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has announced several new safety protocols for all upcoming sports events.

According to school district officials, the following safety protocols will be instituted at all athletic events for EBR Schools out of an abundance of caution and a desire to keep student-athletes and fans safe:

Everyone will be scanned with a metal detector.

Security detail will accompany teams to away games.

Clear bags only (no bigger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″).

No exit/re-entry into games.

No book bags, large purses, or fanny packs.

“We appreciate your observance and adherence to these guidelines,” officials said.

At least three other school districts in the surrounding areas are also tightening security at football games. Pointe Coupee Parish School District, Iberville Parish School Board, and West Baton Rouge School Board announced earlier this week plans to increase police presence at their school’s football games starting Friday, Sept. 8.

These changes come after a shooting during half-time at Port Allen High School’s football game last Friday night, Sept. 1, left a 15-year-old boy dead and a 28-year-old woman injured.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.