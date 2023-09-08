BREC increases security measures across park system

Information provided by BREC:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As concerns grow about violence in East Baton Rouge Parish, BREC leadership has been taking numerous steps to increase the security and safety of park visitors.

Steps that have already been taken include requiring an ID to be presented to staff before visitors enter a recreation center. This policy has been in place since June 10. The agency has also updated alarm systems and is currently adding more security systems, including panic buttons, automated doorbell cameras, and door locking mechanisms in facilities across the parish. Security monitoring services having the ability to send notifications related to people or vehicles detected based on set criteria are being procured. A policy expanding the clear bag requirement currently in place at Liberty Lagoon will take effect tomorrow (Sept. 8) for BREC stadiums. In addition, BREC administration recently purchased five license plate readers which are being installed at key sites across the parish.

In 2013, BREC launched an effort to place security cameras in parks. Since then, 1200 surveillance cameras have been installed at approximately 70 BREC facilities. To use our Park Ranger staff more efficiently, they are now based in our largest and most active parks while still patrolling the entire system periodically. BREC supplements the presence of Park Rangers with law enforcement officers who regularly patrol BREC parks. BREC also hires off-duty law enforcement officers as security in select parks, especially during busy summer months when school is out.

BREC has partnered with the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement Foundation for the construction of the parish’s first Inspiration Center, a state-of-the-art building that will be located at Howell Community Park. Law enforcement, government services, and other recreational providers will provide vital services to youth and families and build strong community relationships in the future Inspiration Center. BREC has also been a key partner in the City-Parish’s Safe, Hopeful, Healthy initiative to create a roadmap to long-term public safety reform.

“While we aren’t immune to the plague of violence that has continued since the end of the pandemic in all large cities across the nation, we believe parks are an important solution to the problem as outdoor activity, out of school programs, and green spaces are essential to the physical and mental well-being of the communities they serve,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson. “Crime is a community problem that can’t be solved by parks, schools, law enforcement, the judicial system or community leaders alone. It will take all of us working together to ensure vital services are available and accessible to all citizens in the parish. The need for access to these essential services is critically important to those communities that have historically been denied such access,” Wilson.

BREC is in the process of creating a new systemwide master plan, Imagine Your Parks 3. Safety and security as well as access and equity will be the main focus areas of the plan.

