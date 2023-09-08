BRPD searching for missing man with dementia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department say they are searching for a 71-year-old man with dementia.

Theodore Wisham, 71, was last seen on North 25th Street around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, police say.

Wisham was a wearing blue dickie work pants, a gray Nike shirt, black work boots, and a black baseball cap. Police added the cap has the word ‘blessed’ written across in white writing.

He is described as being 5-foot-11, weighing 210 pounds. He is also ‘bow legged,’ according to his family.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.