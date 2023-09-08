Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD searching for missing man with dementia

Theodore Wisham
Theodore Wisham(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department say they are searching for a 71-year-old man with dementia.

Theodore Wisham, 71, was last seen on North 25th Street around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, police say.

Wisham was a wearing blue dickie work pants, a gray Nike shirt, black work boots, and a black baseball cap. Police added the cap has the word ‘blessed’ written across in white writing.

He is described as being 5-foot-11, weighing 210 pounds. He is also ‘bow legged,’ according to his family.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Deputies identify 4 involved in deadly multi-parish vehicle pursuit that ended in flames
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 7
Cold front to bring some heat relief this weekend
License plate readers
More license plate readers coming to Baton Rouge
More license plate readers will be coming to Baton Rouge soon.
More license plate readers coming to Baton Rouge
Eric McDonald
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for domestic abuse suspect