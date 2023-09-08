Facebook
Baton Rouge school board approves plan to extend school days for middle, high school students amid ongoing bus crisis

Amid the ongoing transportation crisis, The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board approved a new schedule for all middle and high school students to help make up
By Perry Robinson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid the ongoing transportation crisis, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board approved a new schedule for all middle and high school students to help make up for lost classroom time.

Starting Monday, Sept. 11, students will start class 10 minutes earlier at 7 a.m., and dismiss 5 minutes later at 2:30 p.m. Bus pick up times will also start on average 15 minutes earlier than they do now.

A competing proposal would’ve extended the fall semester for two extra days by making Dec. 18 and 19 regular school days, but the board voted against that plan.

According to School Board President Dadrius Lanus, this was a necessary move to make sure the district meets their legal requirement of classroom instruction time.

“Legally, by state statute, we had to do this,” said Lanus.

The new plan will restore about 1,340 minutes of school time, which was initially lost due to a bus sickout and early dismissals at the start of the semester.

However, a couple of the school board members were against changing the start times.

Partick Martin shared doubts about the few extra minutes leading to actual learning and urged the board to consider other options.

“Most of this proposal is squeezing in a few minutes at the cost of significant disruption to the community for what I think is just fictitious learning, for compliance’s sake only,” said Martin.

Martin had concerns about changing the bell schedule for a third time this semester, and potentially disrupting the routines of thousands of students.

“These minor changes, these additions of a minute or two to a schedule block here and there, don’t really add up to actual learning to make up for the actual learning they missed from the transportation crisis,” said Lanus.

Lanus understood Martin’s concerns, and expressed faith that school leaders would do their part to make this successful.

“I believe that our teachers are still teaching, and I do believe our students are always learning, so I think either option would’ve been plausible, but I think where we are right now, I think that was the most plausible answer for us to go with, which is why a majority of the board voted for it,” said Lanus.

Martin in the end voted against it, but he did share some optimism.

“I have faith that our principals and teachers will minimize the impact of this, and I guess time will tell,” said Martin.

The time change will only last for the rest of the semester. Students will revert to their previous time schedule after they return from winter break.

Elementary students will not be affected.

